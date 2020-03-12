All apartments in San Diego
10992 Baroque Ln.

10992 Baroque Lane
Location

10992 Baroque Lane, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

4 Bed, 2 Bath Rare Tierrasanta Home with Stunning Views - Stunning view home on one of Tierrasanta's best view streets. This single level Spanish influenced home is perched above an expansive canyon view. The home's floor plan is extremely practical and functional for casual living and entertaining. Spacious and open main living area with upgraded kitchen. Kitchen features large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Living room has sliding door that opens to yard with a great view where you will truly enjoy the San Diego lifestyle as you gaze to the valley below. Two car garage and driveway parking. Full size washer and dryer included. Tierrasanta homes like this are a RARE find!

Available February 11, 2019
Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric
Gardener included
Pet considered with additional deposit

To view, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.

(RLNE4679202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10992 Baroque Ln. have any available units?
10992 Baroque Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10992 Baroque Ln. have?
Some of 10992 Baroque Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10992 Baroque Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10992 Baroque Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10992 Baroque Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10992 Baroque Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 10992 Baroque Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10992 Baroque Ln. offers parking.
Does 10992 Baroque Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10992 Baroque Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10992 Baroque Ln. have a pool?
No, 10992 Baroque Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10992 Baroque Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10992 Baroque Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10992 Baroque Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10992 Baroque Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
