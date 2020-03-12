10992 Baroque Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed, 2 Bath Rare Tierrasanta Home with Stunning Views - Stunning view home on one of Tierrasanta's best view streets. This single level Spanish influenced home is perched above an expansive canyon view. The home's floor plan is extremely practical and functional for casual living and entertaining. Spacious and open main living area with upgraded kitchen. Kitchen features large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Living room has sliding door that opens to yard with a great view where you will truly enjoy the San Diego lifestyle as you gaze to the valley below. Two car garage and driveway parking. Full size washer and dryer included. Tierrasanta homes like this are a RARE find!



Available February 11, 2019

Tenant pays water/sewer, gas, electric

Gardener included

Pet considered with additional deposit



To view, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.



(RLNE4679202)