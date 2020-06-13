10978 Serafina Lane #68

Amenities
Amazing 2B/2BA W/ Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!
This Gorgeous 2B/2BA Townhome available for lease in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs. This townhome features 1,148 SF of living space and boasts:
- Attached 2 car garage
- Central A/C & Heat
- Washer/Dryer in separate laundry room in unit
- Light and bright living room
- Open kitchen flows straight to living room
- Kitchen features granite countertops
- Fireplace in living room
- Balcony off living room with storage
- Carpet throughout property, laminate tile in kitchen and bath
- Granite countertops in both bathrooms
- Large Master bedroom
- Huge walk-in closet in master suite
- Dual sinks in master bath
- Community Features: Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, & Clubhouse
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2055
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, also submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF
Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- YARD: patio
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4632119)