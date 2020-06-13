10978 Serafina Lane #68

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Amazing 2B/2BA W/ Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



This Gorgeous 2B/2BA Townhome available for lease in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs. This townhome features 1,148 SF of living space and boasts:



- Attached 2 car garage

- Central A/C & Heat

- Washer/Dryer in separate laundry room in unit

- Light and bright living room

- Open kitchen flows straight to living room

- Kitchen features granite countertops

- Fireplace in living room

- Balcony off living room with storage

- Carpet throughout property, laminate tile in kitchen and bath

- Granite countertops in both bathrooms

- Large Master bedroom

- Huge walk-in closet in master suite

- Dual sinks in master bath

- Community Features: Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, & Clubhouse



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2055

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, also submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- YARD: patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



