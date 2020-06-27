All apartments in San Diego
Location

10960 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10960 Creekbridge Place Available 08/17/19 Sabre Springs, 10960 Creekbridge Pl, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, AC, Fplc, 2 Car Garage! - Beautiful 2 story end unit in the sought after La Cresta development of Sabre Springs. Dual pane windows. Living room has wood floors and a fireplace. Dining room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has wood floors, breakfast bar, granite counters, portable center island with granite counters and recessed lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have partial views. Hall bathroom has tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, tile bathroom floors, walk in closet with mirrored door, double sinks and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4445462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10960 Creekbridge Place have any available units?
10960 Creekbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10960 Creekbridge Place have?
Some of 10960 Creekbridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10960 Creekbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10960 Creekbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10960 Creekbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10960 Creekbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 10960 Creekbridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10960 Creekbridge Place offers parking.
Does 10960 Creekbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10960 Creekbridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10960 Creekbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 10960 Creekbridge Place has a pool.
Does 10960 Creekbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10960 Creekbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10960 Creekbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10960 Creekbridge Place has units with dishwashers.
