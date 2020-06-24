All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10912 Promesa Drive

10912 Promesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10912 Promesa Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10912 Promesa Drive Available 04/02/19 Gorgeous Upgraded Home in Tierra Santa!!! - This spacious home is available April 1st, 2019 with a 1 year lease.

Beautiful hard wood flooring in the formal living room, tile flooring in the family room with fireplace built-in book shelf and wet bar. Tile flooring also in the formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven).

All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Three bedrooms include carpet and large closets. The master suite includes hardwood flooring and direct access to a deck. Attached master bathroom is spacious.

One full bathroom is upstairs and a half bathroom is downstairs.

Enjoy evenings in the huge backyard with separate area for a BBQ and covered patio. The house backs up to a canyon with great views.

Central Heating & Air Conditioning included, along with a 2 car attached garage.

Tenant pays for ALL utilities including gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi.

Solar Panels included to help reduce electricity usage and lower your SDG&E bill.

Owner pays for monthly gardening service.

Rent is $3,500 per month
Security Deposit is $3,500
1 Small Dog under 25 lbs. accepted with additional deposit required.

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $8,750 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4372443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 Promesa Drive have any available units?
10912 Promesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10912 Promesa Drive have?
Some of 10912 Promesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 Promesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10912 Promesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 Promesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10912 Promesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10912 Promesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10912 Promesa Drive offers parking.
Does 10912 Promesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10912 Promesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 Promesa Drive have a pool?
No, 10912 Promesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10912 Promesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10912 Promesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 Promesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10912 Promesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
