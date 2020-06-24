Amenities

10912 Promesa Drive Available 04/02/19 Gorgeous Upgraded Home in Tierra Santa!!! - This spacious home is available April 1st, 2019 with a 1 year lease.



Beautiful hard wood flooring in the formal living room, tile flooring in the family room with fireplace built-in book shelf and wet bar. Tile flooring also in the formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven).



All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Three bedrooms include carpet and large closets. The master suite includes hardwood flooring and direct access to a deck. Attached master bathroom is spacious.



One full bathroom is upstairs and a half bathroom is downstairs.



Enjoy evenings in the huge backyard with separate area for a BBQ and covered patio. The house backs up to a canyon with great views.



Central Heating & Air Conditioning included, along with a 2 car attached garage.



Tenant pays for ALL utilities including gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi.



Solar Panels included to help reduce electricity usage and lower your SDG&E bill.



Owner pays for monthly gardening service.



Rent is $3,500 per month

Security Deposit is $3,500

1 Small Dog under 25 lbs. accepted with additional deposit required.



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $8,750 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4372443)