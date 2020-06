Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two large bedrooms each with a private full bathroom. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring and carpets. Bottom floor unit with balcony. Balcony has small storage closet. Beautiful and peaceful neighborhood. 1 parking spot with plenty of street parking. Onsite laundry, pool and gym facilities. In unit laundry may be provided for $2150/mo. Water and trash utilities included. Pets considered. FOR VIEWING PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT (for rent by owner).