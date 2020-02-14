All apartments in San Diego
10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8

Location

10872 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 Available 05/08/19 Coming Soon - Ivy Crest Townhome in Scripps Ranch - Available May 8th, Upstairs location, 2 Car Garage, Wood Laminate flooring, Nicely upgraded, Wood Shutters, two separate Bedroom suites with Spacious Living Room dividing them. Walk to Scripps Ranch shopping, easy access to freeways.

Spacious 1243 SF Upper Townhome with Garages below, Community Pool and Playground, many amenities of Scripps Ranch within walking distance.

Watch for upcoming Open House Showing times. Property is unfurnished. Currently occupied, please do not disturb residents, they are moving soon.

For more info... call/text Rob 619-806-0760 robdelagrange@gmail.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

There is a one time $45. lease processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
Cal DRE #00781278

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4810209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have any available units?
10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have?
Some of 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 is pet friendly.
Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 offer parking?
Yes, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 offers parking.
Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have a pool?
Yes, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 has a pool.
Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have accessible units?
No, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10872 Ivy Hill Drive # 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
