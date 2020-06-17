10866 Macouba Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Ba Two-Story Unit in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique - Two-story townhome in Tierrasanta features three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs currently being used as an office. Available fully furnished if needed at $3,100. Lease term flexible! Tile floors downstairs and laminate upstairs. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave included in upgraded kitchen. Spacious private patio off kitchen. Located in Villa Martinique with lovely canyon view and community pool plus tennis courts! Two assigned parking spaces included - one covered, one uncovered. Washer/dryer and air conditioning. Water included in rent. Small dog considered with additional deposit, but no cats, please.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.



No Cats Allowed



