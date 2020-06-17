All apartments in San Diego
10866 Macouba Pl.

10866 Macouba Place · No Longer Available
Location

10866 Macouba Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Ba Two-Story Unit in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique - Two-story townhome in Tierrasanta features three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs currently being used as an office. Available fully furnished if needed at $3,100. Lease term flexible! Tile floors downstairs and laminate upstairs. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave included in upgraded kitchen. Spacious private patio off kitchen. Located in Villa Martinique with lovely canyon view and community pool plus tennis courts! Two assigned parking spaces included - one covered, one uncovered. Washer/dryer and air conditioning. Water included in rent. Small dog considered with additional deposit, but no cats, please.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4771139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10866 Macouba Pl. have any available units?
10866 Macouba Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10866 Macouba Pl. have?
Some of 10866 Macouba Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10866 Macouba Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
10866 Macouba Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10866 Macouba Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10866 Macouba Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 10866 Macouba Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 10866 Macouba Pl. offers parking.
Does 10866 Macouba Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10866 Macouba Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10866 Macouba Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 10866 Macouba Pl. has a pool.
Does 10866 Macouba Pl. have accessible units?
No, 10866 Macouba Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10866 Macouba Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10866 Macouba Pl. has units with dishwashers.
