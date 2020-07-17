10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina

Amenities

2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with almost 1000 sq. ft. A one car garage with opener and assigned extra parking space. The large balcony offers mountain and sunset views

Ammenities in the unti include:



Kitchen

Stainless Steel appliances

Granite counters

Tile floors

Refrigerator

Gas Stove

Breakfast bar



Living Room

Upgraded carpet

Gas fireplace

Plantation Shutters

Custom paint



Master Bedroom

Upgraded Carpet

His and Hers closets



Master Bathroom

Double sinks

Granite counters

Large tub/shower combination



Stack washer and dryer in the unit

Central heat and air



The Community of Savannah Terrace offers a community pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot and a business center.



