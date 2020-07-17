All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina

10850 Serafina Lane · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with almost 1000 sq. ft. A one car garage with opener and assigned extra parking space. The large balcony offers mountain and sunset views
Ammenities in the unti include:

Kitchen
Stainless Steel appliances
Granite counters
Tile floors
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Breakfast bar

Living Room
Upgraded carpet
Gas fireplace
Plantation Shutters
Custom paint

Master Bedroom
Upgraded Carpet
His and Hers closets

Master Bathroom
Double sinks
Granite counters
Large tub/shower combination

Stack washer and dryer in the unit
Central heat and air

The Community of Savannah Terrace offers a community pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot and a business center.

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
Pacific Rim Property Management at (858) 748-2103

You can apply online at www.prpm.net
Go to "Vacancies" and click on the address and go to the "Apply Now" button.

CA DRE LIC #01426440

(RLNE5899156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have any available units?
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have?
Some of 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina currently offering any rent specials?
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina pet-friendly?
No, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina offer parking?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina offers parking.
Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have a pool?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina has a pool.
Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have accessible units?
No, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina have units with dishwashers?
No, 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity