10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina

Amenities
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with almost 1000 sq. ft. A one car garage with opener and assigned extra parking space. The large balcony offers mountain and sunset views
Ammenities in the unti include:
Kitchen
Stainless Steel appliances
Granite counters
Tile floors
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Breakfast bar
Living Room
Upgraded carpet
Gas fireplace
Plantation Shutters
Custom paint
Master Bedroom
Upgraded Carpet
His and Hers closets
Master Bathroom
Double sinks
Granite counters
Large tub/shower combination
Stack washer and dryer in the unit
Central heat and air
The Community of Savannah Terrace offers a community pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot and a business center.
