Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

10766 Dabney Drive # 27

10766 Dabney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10766 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
10766 Dabney Drive # 27 Available 01/08/20 Mira Mesa - High Ridge Community - Lower Corner Unit - 2 BR - 2 BA - - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
- Lower Corner Unit
- Private Patio
- Frig & W/D Included
- Water & Trash Included
- Carport Parking Spot

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $30/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3954089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have any available units?
10766 Dabney Drive # 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 currently offering any rent specials?
10766 Dabney Drive # 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 pet-friendly?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 offer parking?
Yes, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 offers parking.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have a pool?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 does not have a pool.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have accessible units?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10766 Dabney Drive # 27 does not have units with air conditioning.

