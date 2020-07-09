All apartments in San Diego
10733 Escobar Drive

10733 Escobar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10733 Escobar Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3 bdrm/1.5 bath Home in terrific Tierrasanta with amenities! - Located in the very popular Portofino development of Tierrasanta which includes park areas, private pool, spa, & tennis courts, this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath beckons. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Residence has landscaped, fenced yard and large shaded deck area. It comes with 2 covered parking spot plus additional spot, outside storage. The home is close to schools, shopping and cafes in a wonderful location! Pets on approval.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.

Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5787919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 Escobar Drive have any available units?
10733 Escobar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10733 Escobar Drive have?
Some of 10733 Escobar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 Escobar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10733 Escobar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 Escobar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10733 Escobar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10733 Escobar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10733 Escobar Drive offers parking.
Does 10733 Escobar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10733 Escobar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 Escobar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10733 Escobar Drive has a pool.
Does 10733 Escobar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10733 Escobar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 Escobar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 Escobar Drive has units with dishwashers.

