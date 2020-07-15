All apartments in San Diego
10732 Caminito Bravura

10732 Caminito Bravura · No Longer Available
Location

10732 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
***NEW LISTING: Spacious 4bd/2ba Townhome in Mission Valley!*** - Most popular Playmor model with one bedroom (no closet) and full bath downstairs! The open floor plan includes a remodeled kitchen with maple wood cabinets, tile counter, and custom backsplash. Downstairs is hard-surfaced flooring and carpet upstairs. Three additional bedrooms and bath with dual vanities upstairs. Bedrooms are generously sized and some have mirrored closets! Large private patio adjacent to greenbelt with beautiful trees, providing a park-like feel. Two reserved parking spots. Community pool and spa. Close to Qualcomm Stadium, shopping, freeways, restaurants, and about 3 miles from SDSU. Schools: Juarez-Foster Elementary, Lewis-Taft Middle, Henry- Kearny Complex High. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3601988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

