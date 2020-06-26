All apartments in San Diego
10730 Fenwick Road

10730 Fenwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

10730 Fenwick Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10730 Fenwick Road Available 08/07/19 Marvelous Home with Lovely Remodeled Kitchen - This single-story home in Mira Mesa features an open floor plan with a bright
interior.
You'll enjoy creating your culinary delights in this large spacious kitchen with plenty of room for multiple chefs around the island. Add a couple of bar stools and create while entertaining. A ceiling fan light above for your dining area.

Your family room has a custom fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and new luxury vinyl planks grace the floor. Sliding glass doors to the large fenced in backyard and a lemon tree.
Each bedroom has plush carpeting, a full-sized closet with the master bedroom wall to wall closet.

This home features a two car garage with storage.
All appliances included!

Conveniently located, close to the elementary school, shopping, parks and restaurants.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE3411433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10730 Fenwick Road have any available units?
10730 Fenwick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10730 Fenwick Road have?
Some of 10730 Fenwick Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10730 Fenwick Road currently offering any rent specials?
10730 Fenwick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10730 Fenwick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10730 Fenwick Road is pet friendly.
Does 10730 Fenwick Road offer parking?
Yes, 10730 Fenwick Road offers parking.
Does 10730 Fenwick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10730 Fenwick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10730 Fenwick Road have a pool?
No, 10730 Fenwick Road does not have a pool.
Does 10730 Fenwick Road have accessible units?
No, 10730 Fenwick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10730 Fenwick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10730 Fenwick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
