Amenities
10730 Fenwick Road Available 08/07/19 Marvelous Home with Lovely Remodeled Kitchen - This single-story home in Mira Mesa features an open floor plan with a bright
interior.
You'll enjoy creating your culinary delights in this large spacious kitchen with plenty of room for multiple chefs around the island. Add a couple of bar stools and create while entertaining. A ceiling fan light above for your dining area.
Your family room has a custom fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and new luxury vinyl planks grace the floor. Sliding glass doors to the large fenced in backyard and a lemon tree.
Each bedroom has plush carpeting, a full-sized closet with the master bedroom wall to wall closet.
This home features a two car garage with storage.
All appliances included!
Conveniently located, close to the elementary school, shopping, parks and restaurants.
Renters Insurance Required
(RLNE3411433)