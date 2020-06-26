Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10730 Fenwick Road Available 08/07/19 Marvelous Home with Lovely Remodeled Kitchen - This single-story home in Mira Mesa features an open floor plan with a bright

interior.

You'll enjoy creating your culinary delights in this large spacious kitchen with plenty of room for multiple chefs around the island. Add a couple of bar stools and create while entertaining. A ceiling fan light above for your dining area.



Your family room has a custom fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings and new luxury vinyl planks grace the floor. Sliding glass doors to the large fenced in backyard and a lemon tree.

Each bedroom has plush carpeting, a full-sized closet with the master bedroom wall to wall closet.



This home features a two car garage with storage.

All appliances included!



Conveniently located, close to the elementary school, shopping, parks and restaurants.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE3411433)