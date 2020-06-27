10726 Dabney Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

This first floor 920 sq. ft condo has two master bedrooms with mirrored closets. Large outside patio with extra storage. Living area with hardwood floors and fireplace. Naturally lighted kitchen with refrigerator, stove-oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Community pool and spa with a children's park near by. Water and Trash are included. Must See!

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 8/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.