Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:31 PM

10726 Dabney Drive

10726 Dabney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This first floor 920 sq. ft condo has two master bedrooms with mirrored closets. Large outside patio with extra storage. Living area with hardwood floors and fireplace. Naturally lighted kitchen with refrigerator, stove-oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Community pool and spa with a children's park near by. Water and Trash are included. Must See!
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 8/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 Dabney Drive have any available units?
10726 Dabney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10726 Dabney Drive have?
Some of 10726 Dabney Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10726 Dabney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10726 Dabney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 Dabney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10726 Dabney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10726 Dabney Drive offer parking?
No, 10726 Dabney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10726 Dabney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10726 Dabney Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 Dabney Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10726 Dabney Drive has a pool.
Does 10726 Dabney Drive have accessible units?
No, 10726 Dabney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10726 Dabney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10726 Dabney Drive has units with dishwashers.
