10712 Caminito Bravura

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

This lovely fully remodeled 3Br 1.5Ba townhome in the Mission Playmor complex accross the street from Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala is conveniently located near transportation, shopping and entertainment. The kitchen has been fashioned with new cabinets, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave) and ceramic tile floors. All three bedrooms are located upstairs boasting new wood plank floors and large mirrored closets. For your comfort the home features 2 fireplaces and 2 wall AC units. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather on the large covered patio. Off the patio is your very own private laundry room with W/D hookups! This spacious unit will be available early February. Give us a call today for more information!