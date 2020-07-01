All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM

10712 Caminito Bravura

10712 Caminito Bravura · No Longer Available
Location

10712 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely fully remodeled 3Br 1.5Ba townhome in the Mission Playmor complex accross the street from Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala is conveniently located near transportation, shopping and entertainment. The kitchen has been fashioned with new cabinets, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave) and ceramic tile floors. All three bedrooms are located upstairs boasting new wood plank floors and large mirrored closets. For your comfort the home features 2 fireplaces and 2 wall AC units. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather on the large covered patio. Off the patio is your very own private laundry room with W/D hookups! This spacious unit will be available early February. Give us a call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10712 Caminito Bravura have any available units?
10712 Caminito Bravura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10712 Caminito Bravura have?
Some of 10712 Caminito Bravura's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10712 Caminito Bravura currently offering any rent specials?
10712 Caminito Bravura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 Caminito Bravura pet-friendly?
No, 10712 Caminito Bravura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10712 Caminito Bravura offer parking?
No, 10712 Caminito Bravura does not offer parking.
Does 10712 Caminito Bravura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10712 Caminito Bravura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 Caminito Bravura have a pool?
No, 10712 Caminito Bravura does not have a pool.
Does 10712 Caminito Bravura have accessible units?
No, 10712 Caminito Bravura does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 Caminito Bravura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10712 Caminito Bravura has units with dishwashers.

