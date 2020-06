Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool garage hot tub

Located close to Scripps Ranch shopping, dining and parks, this spacious townhome features beautiful cool-tone flooring, an open-concept floorpan and access to well-maintained Ivy Crest amenities including a pool, spa & playground. Cook with ease in the huge kitchen with lots of storage space. In-unit laundry hookups, a cozy fireplace, roomy outdoor balcony, central A/C and a 2-car attached garage make this home both comfortable and functional!