10631 Atwood Court Available 09/03/19 Bright & Spacious 4B/3BA Scripps Ranch Home - New AC, Hardwood Floors, Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring approximately 1,961 SF of living space across 2 levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature laminate and tile flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features corean counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features laminate floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ shower & soaking tub. Backyard is absolutely beautiful and well kept, with a small storage shed on the side of the house. 2 car garage with shelves, cabinetry, and private access. This property feels much larger than 1,961 SF. It's perfectly located in Scripps Ranch with easy freeway access and walking distance to 2 major strip malls that include grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations.

Award winning Dingeman Elementary School located within walking distance!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- We do not accept co-signers

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3270

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZRTKIKomrzc

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch

- FLOORING: laminate & tile

- PARKING: 2 Car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1996



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



