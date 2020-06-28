All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

10631 Atwood Court

10631 Atwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

10631 Atwood Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
10631 Atwood Court Available 09/03/19 Bright & Spacious 4B/3BA Scripps Ranch Home - New AC, Hardwood Floors, Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring approximately 1,961 SF of living space across 2 levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature laminate and tile flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features corean counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom features laminate floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ shower & soaking tub. Backyard is absolutely beautiful and well kept, with a small storage shed on the side of the house. 2 car garage with shelves, cabinetry, and private access. This property feels much larger than 1,961 SF. It's perfectly located in Scripps Ranch with easy freeway access and walking distance to 2 major strip malls that include grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations.
Award winning Dingeman Elementary School located within walking distance!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- We do not accept co-signers
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3270
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZRTKIKomrzc
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
6. Sorry, we do not accept co-signers

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch
- FLOORING: laminate & tile
- PARKING: 2 Car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1996

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108208)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

