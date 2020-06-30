All apartments in San Diego
10613 Montego Dr.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

10613 Montego Dr.

10613 Montego Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10613 Montego Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Two-Story Home in Tierrasanta - Beautifully remodeled two-story home in desirable Tierrasanta. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in a small cul-de-sac on Montego Dr. Interior has been newly remodeled throughout with no detail missed. Brand new vinyl plank throughout and newly painted gray walls and white trim give this home a clean modern look. Through the front door you enter into a spacious living room with fireplace that is perfect for these winter months. Kitchen is completely upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and countertops. Kitchen opens up to dining room with sliding door that leads out to large fenced yard. Master bedroom and master bath with shower, plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom all downstairs. Walk up the stairs to an open loft area perfect for a family room, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Two car garage with washer/dryer hook-up. There is no other home like this on the rental market in 92124. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this one a kind home. Give us a call today at (858) 832-7800.
One year lease minimum. Pet may be considered with additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Proof of renters insurance will be required prior to move-in.

(RLNE5412187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 Montego Dr. have any available units?
10613 Montego Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10613 Montego Dr. have?
Some of 10613 Montego Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10613 Montego Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Montego Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Montego Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10613 Montego Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10613 Montego Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10613 Montego Dr. offers parking.
Does 10613 Montego Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 Montego Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Montego Dr. have a pool?
No, 10613 Montego Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Montego Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10613 Montego Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Montego Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 Montego Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

