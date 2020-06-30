10613 Montego Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Two-Story Home in Tierrasanta - Beautifully remodeled two-story home in desirable Tierrasanta. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in a small cul-de-sac on Montego Dr. Interior has been newly remodeled throughout with no detail missed. Brand new vinyl plank throughout and newly painted gray walls and white trim give this home a clean modern look. Through the front door you enter into a spacious living room with fireplace that is perfect for these winter months. Kitchen is completely upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and countertops. Kitchen opens up to dining room with sliding door that leads out to large fenced yard. Master bedroom and master bath with shower, plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom all downstairs. Walk up the stairs to an open loft area perfect for a family room, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Two car garage with washer/dryer hook-up. There is no other home like this on the rental market in 92124. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this one a kind home. Give us a call today at (858) 832-7800.

One year lease minimum. Pet may be considered with additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Proof of renters insurance will be required prior to move-in.



(RLNE5412187)