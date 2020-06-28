Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pet friendly

10571 Westonhill Dr. Available 09/23/19 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1374sf Detached condo in Mesa Village 92126. - ***Coming Available 3rd week of October! Please do not disturb tenants. Appointments and showings to take place by scheduling only. Inquire now to be added as an interested party.***



Major Remodel recently completed. You will enjoy all the new amenities!!!



Beautiful Redesigned Kitchen, just updated with New Custom Cabinets with pull- out lazy susans, Quartz Countertops, New Sink,New Hardware and Lighting. Gas Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher included.



Modern Bathrooms have been updated with New Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, New Sinks, Faucets and Lighting.



Newer Carpet in the Living Room, Newer Wood-like Flooring in the Kitchen, Family Room, Hall and Bathrooms.



Dual-Paned Windows Throughout



Central Heat and Air



Full-sized Laundry Closet, Linen Closet



Wood-burning Fireplace



Security Screen Doors



Large Fenced Patio Yard



Very Large Storage Unit (5x11)



2 car attached carport & More



Mesa Village is a well-run HOA community with 2 very Large Pools, 2 Jacuzzis, On-Site Security, Community Rooms, 16+ acres with many park-like Green Belts, lots of Trees and many Miles of off-street Walking Paths. Close to K-12 schools, MiraMar Community College, Shopping, I-15, 805, 1-5 & Miramar Marine Air Base.



Small, well-behaved dog under 30 lbs will be considered with increased deposit.



Tenant pays all utilities. 1-yr. lease. No smoking.



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see at 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92126



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3531305)