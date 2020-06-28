All apartments in San Diego
10571 Westonhill Dr.

10571 Westonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10571 Westonhill Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
10571 Westonhill Dr. Available 09/23/19 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1374sf Detached condo in Mesa Village 92126. - ***Coming Available 3rd week of October! Please do not disturb tenants. Appointments and showings to take place by scheduling only. Inquire now to be added as an interested party.***

Major Remodel recently completed. You will enjoy all the new amenities!!!

Beautiful Redesigned Kitchen, just updated with New Custom Cabinets with pull- out lazy susans, Quartz Countertops, New Sink,New Hardware and Lighting. Gas Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher included.

Modern Bathrooms have been updated with New Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, New Sinks, Faucets and Lighting.

Newer Carpet in the Living Room, Newer Wood-like Flooring in the Kitchen, Family Room, Hall and Bathrooms.

Dual-Paned Windows Throughout

Central Heat and Air

Full-sized Laundry Closet, Linen Closet

Wood-burning Fireplace

Security Screen Doors

Large Fenced Patio Yard

Very Large Storage Unit (5x11)

2 car attached carport & More

Mesa Village is a well-run HOA community with 2 very Large Pools, 2 Jacuzzis, On-Site Security, Community Rooms, 16+ acres with many park-like Green Belts, lots of Trees and many Miles of off-street Walking Paths. Close to K-12 schools, MiraMar Community College, Shopping, I-15, 805, 1-5 & Miramar Marine Air Base.

Small, well-behaved dog under 30 lbs will be considered with increased deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities. 1-yr. lease. No smoking.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see at 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92126

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3531305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have any available units?
10571 Westonhill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have?
Some of 10571 Westonhill Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10571 Westonhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10571 Westonhill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10571 Westonhill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10571 Westonhill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10571 Westonhill Dr. offers parking.
Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10571 Westonhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10571 Westonhill Dr. has a pool.
Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10571 Westonhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10571 Westonhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10571 Westonhill Dr. has units with dishwashers.
