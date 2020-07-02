All apartments in San Diego
10571 Caminito Basswood

10571 Caminito Basswood · No Longer Available
Location

10571 Caminito Basswood, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN PROMO 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2-car Garage, Community Pool - MOVE IN PROMOTION: Fully qualified applicants can split the deposit into two payments; half paid at move in and half a month after.

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Scripps Ranch will be available for 1/15/2020. Located just off Pomerado Rd. near Scripps Ranch Racquet and Swim; Scripps Ranch Village Shopping Center; Hoyt Park; Top Rated Schools; close to I-15 for commuting. Private patio in front of the home and a balcony over the hill. Great condition inside with floors, carpet, and paint 1 year old. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, and appliances from 2019. Appliances will be provided for resident use: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, range, washer/dryer, water softener, and ice maker. Central heating. Ceiling fan in each room; master and larger bedroom fans are programmable. The 2-car garage and 1 additional parking space are included. Residents will have access to the community pool. Trash is included. Water will be included until new meters are installed, then residents are responsible for water. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. No pets allowed.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1199397
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5344112)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10571 Caminito Basswood have any available units?
10571 Caminito Basswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10571 Caminito Basswood have?
Some of 10571 Caminito Basswood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10571 Caminito Basswood currently offering any rent specials?
10571 Caminito Basswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10571 Caminito Basswood pet-friendly?
No, 10571 Caminito Basswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10571 Caminito Basswood offer parking?
Yes, 10571 Caminito Basswood offers parking.
Does 10571 Caminito Basswood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10571 Caminito Basswood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10571 Caminito Basswood have a pool?
Yes, 10571 Caminito Basswood has a pool.
Does 10571 Caminito Basswood have accessible units?
No, 10571 Caminito Basswood does not have accessible units.
Does 10571 Caminito Basswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10571 Caminito Basswood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
