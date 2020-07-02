10571 Caminito Basswood

Amenities

MOVE IN PROMO 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2-car Garage, Community Pool - MOVE IN PROMOTION: Fully qualified applicants can split the deposit into two payments; half paid at move in and half a month after.



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Scripps Ranch will be available for 1/15/2020. Located just off Pomerado Rd. near Scripps Ranch Racquet and Swim; Scripps Ranch Village Shopping Center; Hoyt Park; Top Rated Schools; close to I-15 for commuting. Private patio in front of the home and a balcony over the hill. Great condition inside with floors, carpet, and paint 1 year old. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, and appliances from 2019. Appliances will be provided for resident use: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, range, washer/dryer, water softener, and ice maker. Central heating. Ceiling fan in each room; master and larger bedroom fans are programmable. The 2-car garage and 1 additional parking space are included. Residents will have access to the community pool. Trash is included. Water will be included until new meters are installed, then residents are responsible for water. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. No pets allowed.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1199397

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



