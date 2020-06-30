All apartments in San Diego
10521 Caminito Glenellen

10521 Caminito Glenellen · No Longer Available
Location

10521 Caminito Glenellen, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
Available 12/2/19: 4 Bed, 2 Bath w/ Parking, Laundry, Central AC, Utilities and Community Amenities - This great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be available starting 12/2/19. Located in Mira Mesa with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, school, and parks in walking distance or a short drive. Miramar College is close by. Black Mountain Rd, Mira Mesa Blvd, and I-15 are close for commuting. Inside is clean and well kept. Grey wall paint with with white accents. One bedroom is light blue. Hard floors downstairs and in the bathrooms. Carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom is downstairs and the other three are upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room connects the carports to the house and includes the laundry machines with room for storage. The carport has two covered parking spaces. Private fenced patio off of the kitchen/dining room. Central AC and ceiling fans for cooling, gas fireplace for heating.

Community Amenities: Landscaping, Pool w/ Spa, Basketball and Volleyball Courts, Parks, Clubhouse, Trash Service.
Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Water, sewer, and trash are provided.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour of the apartment.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1153594
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE5250012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have any available units?
10521 Caminito Glenellen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have?
Some of 10521 Caminito Glenellen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 Caminito Glenellen currently offering any rent specials?
10521 Caminito Glenellen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 Caminito Glenellen pet-friendly?
Yes, 10521 Caminito Glenellen is pet friendly.
Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen offer parking?
Yes, 10521 Caminito Glenellen offers parking.
Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 Caminito Glenellen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have a pool?
Yes, 10521 Caminito Glenellen has a pool.
Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have accessible units?
No, 10521 Caminito Glenellen does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 Caminito Glenellen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 Caminito Glenellen has units with dishwashers.

