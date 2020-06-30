10521 Caminito Glenellen

Amenities

Available 12/2/19: 4 Bed, 2 Bath w/ Parking, Laundry, Central AC, Utilities and Community Amenities - This great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be available starting 12/2/19. Located in Mira Mesa with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, school, and parks in walking distance or a short drive. Miramar College is close by. Black Mountain Rd, Mira Mesa Blvd, and I-15 are close for commuting. Inside is clean and well kept. Grey wall paint with with white accents. One bedroom is light blue. Hard floors downstairs and in the bathrooms. Carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom is downstairs and the other three are upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room connects the carports to the house and includes the laundry machines with room for storage. The carport has two covered parking spaces. Private fenced patio off of the kitchen/dining room. Central AC and ceiling fans for cooling, gas fireplace for heating.



Community Amenities: Landscaping, Pool w/ Spa, Basketball and Volleyball Courts, Parks, Clubhouse, Trash Service.

Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Water, sewer, and trash are provided.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour of the apartment.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1153594

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



