1051 Maddie Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Maddie Lane ***3 bed, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage! *** - Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, two story Townhome with approx 1263 Square Feet. Two car attached garage, fireplace. Appliances include: stove, dishwasher, microwave. Central A/C, carpet through out, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Not pet friendly. Walk to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Applicants must have a credit score of 700 or better, and have Renters Insurance. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. Call DRW at (619) 421-9090 to schedule a showing beginning 3/18/2020. www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You!



For Video Tour see https://vimeo.com/408188570



