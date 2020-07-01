All apartments in San Diego
1051 Maddie Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

1051 Maddie Lane

1051 Madden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Madden Lane, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Maddie Lane ***3 bed, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage! *** - Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, two story Townhome with approx 1263 Square Feet. Two car attached garage, fireplace. Appliances include: stove, dishwasher, microwave. Central A/C, carpet through out, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Not pet friendly. Walk to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Applicants must have a credit score of 700 or better, and have Renters Insurance. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. Call DRW at (619) 421-9090 to schedule a showing beginning 3/18/2020. www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You!

For Video Tour see https://vimeo.com/408188570

(RLNE2166605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Maddie Lane have any available units?
1051 Maddie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Maddie Lane have?
Some of 1051 Maddie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Maddie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Maddie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Maddie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Maddie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1051 Maddie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Maddie Lane offers parking.
Does 1051 Maddie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Maddie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Maddie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Maddie Lane has a pool.
Does 1051 Maddie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1051 Maddie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Maddie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Maddie Lane has units with dishwashers.

