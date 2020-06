Amenities

10427 La Morada Available 07/01/20 Spectacular upgraded 4 bedroom house with professionally landscaped yard - Wonderful spacious home has brand new custom kitchen with high level appliances. Remodeled bathrooms , new double paned windows throughout New electric heat pump and air conditioner. New solar panels will make utilities very affordable. Double car garage with extra parking. Also RV parking one site! Laundry/utility room that could be used as a craft room.



This is a beautifully upgraded home that is in a great location with easy access to freeways.



Dogs will be considered with an additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



