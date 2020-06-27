1041 Flax Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS, REMODELED HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This lovely 3 bedroom home enjoys a great cul-de-sac location. Completely remodeled with new vinyl flooring throughout the living areas as well as in the bathrooms and kitchen. GREAT floor plan features enclosed patio area as well as a bonus room, perfect for TV area or office. Updated cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Enjoy the convenience of a large 2 car garage as well as additional driveway parking to accommodate an RV or boat. Commuting is a breeze with the 5 and 805 freeways just minutes away and Coronado Naval base just around the corner.

Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5029049)