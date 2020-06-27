All apartments in San Diego
1041 Flax Ct
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1041 Flax Ct

1041 Flax Court · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Flax Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS, REMODELED HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This lovely 3 bedroom home enjoys a great cul-de-sac location. Completely remodeled with new vinyl flooring throughout the living areas as well as in the bathrooms and kitchen. GREAT floor plan features enclosed patio area as well as a bonus room, perfect for TV area or office. Updated cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Enjoy the convenience of a large 2 car garage as well as additional driveway parking to accommodate an RV or boat. Commuting is a breeze with the 5 and 805 freeways just minutes away and Coronado Naval base just around the corner.
Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5029049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Flax Ct have any available units?
1041 Flax Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Flax Ct have?
Some of 1041 Flax Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Flax Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Flax Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Flax Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Flax Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Flax Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Flax Ct offers parking.
Does 1041 Flax Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Flax Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Flax Ct have a pool?
No, 1041 Flax Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Flax Ct have accessible units?
No, 1041 Flax Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Flax Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Flax Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
