1035 Kelton Road Available 08/20/19 1035 Kelton Rd-4 BR house w/ 2 car garage, additional Fam room -

1035 Kelton RdSan Diego, CA 92114

Emerald Hills

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$2,595 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms + family/sunroom and 3 bath home. This home includes a spacious living room area with a drop-down family room/sunroom.



Lots of natural light, separate kitchen and separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. 2 master bedrooms, all bedroom feature carpet, paint, blinds, mirrored closet doors, and custom ceiling fans.



All bathrooms include custom vanity sink, flooring, central heating, back yard, front yard and 2 car garage.



Conveniently located just off the 94 Fwy, walking distance to Elementary School, trolley station and many shopping.



Lease: 1 year

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: 8/20/19

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



Cal BRE#01317589

www.sdpropertymanager.com

