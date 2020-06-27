All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1035 Kelton Road

1035 Kelton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Kelton Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1035 Kelton Road Available 08/20/19 1035 Kelton Rd-4 BR house w/ 2 car garage, additional Fam room -
WILL BE SHOWING AFTER AUG. 15TH!
PRE-LEASING NOW SITE UNSEEN!
APPS AT WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

1035 Kelton RdSan Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,595 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms + family/sunroom and 3 bath home. This home includes a spacious living room area with a drop-down family room/sunroom.

Lots of natural light, separate kitchen and separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. 2 master bedrooms, all bedroom feature carpet, paint, blinds, mirrored closet doors, and custom ceiling fans.

All bathrooms include custom vanity sink, flooring, central heating, back yard, front yard and 2 car garage.

Conveniently located just off the 94 Fwy, walking distance to Elementary School, trolley station and many shopping.

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 8/20/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325

WILL BE SHOWING AFTER AUG. 15th! PRE-LEASING NOW SITE UNSEEN!

Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Interior Amenities

Central Air & Heater
Ceiling Fans

Exterior Amenities

Backyard

Other

Mirrored Closet Doors

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

Cal BRE#01317589
www.sdpropertymanager.com
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Kelton Road have any available units?
1035 Kelton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Kelton Road have?
Some of 1035 Kelton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Kelton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Kelton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Kelton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Kelton Road is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Kelton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Kelton Road offers parking.
Does 1035 Kelton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Kelton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Kelton Road have a pool?
No, 1035 Kelton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Kelton Road have accessible units?
No, 1035 Kelton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Kelton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Kelton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
