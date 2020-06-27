Amenities
1035 Kelton Road Available 08/20/19 1035 Kelton Rd-4 BR house w/ 2 car garage, additional Fam room -
WILL BE SHOWING AFTER AUG. 15TH!
PRE-LEASING NOW SITE UNSEEN!
APPS AT WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
1035 Kelton RdSan Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,595 per Month, $2,500 Deposit
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms + family/sunroom and 3 bath home. This home includes a spacious living room area with a drop-down family room/sunroom.
Lots of natural light, separate kitchen and separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. 2 master bedrooms, all bedroom feature carpet, paint, blinds, mirrored closet doors, and custom ceiling fans.
All bathrooms include custom vanity sink, flooring, central heating, back yard, front yard and 2 car garage.
Conveniently located just off the 94 Fwy, walking distance to Elementary School, trolley station and many shopping.
Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 8/20/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325
Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Interior Amenities
Central Air & Heater
Ceiling Fans
Exterior Amenities
Backyard
Other
Mirrored Closet Doors
No Pets Allowed
