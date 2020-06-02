10337 Caminito Surabaya

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Scripps Ranch - Timberlane Community- End Unit - Elevated Lot - - Timberlane Community

- End Unit

- Elevated Lot

- Dual Pane Windows

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Wood Floors Downstairs

- Central A/C

- 1 Car Garage Plus 1 Assigned Space

- Community Pool and Spa

- Close to Schools, Freeway Access & Shopping

- Water, Sewer & Trash Included



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



