All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10337 Caminito Surabaya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10337 Caminito Surabaya
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

10337 Caminito Surabaya

10337 Caminito Surabaya · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10337 Caminito Surabaya, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Scripps Ranch - Timberlane Community- End Unit - Elevated Lot - - Timberlane Community
- End Unit
- Elevated Lot
- Dual Pane Windows
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Central A/C
- 1 Car Garage Plus 1 Assigned Space
- Community Pool and Spa
- Close to Schools, Freeway Access & Shopping
- Water, Sewer & Trash Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4469423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have any available units?
10337 Caminito Surabaya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have?
Some of 10337 Caminito Surabaya's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 Caminito Surabaya currently offering any rent specials?
10337 Caminito Surabaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 Caminito Surabaya pet-friendly?
No, 10337 Caminito Surabaya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya offer parking?
Yes, 10337 Caminito Surabaya offers parking.
Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10337 Caminito Surabaya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have a pool?
Yes, 10337 Caminito Surabaya has a pool.
Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have accessible units?
No, 10337 Caminito Surabaya does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 Caminito Surabaya have units with dishwashers?
No, 10337 Caminito Surabaya does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University