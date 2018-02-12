10333 Caminito Aralia #67

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo; ground floor unit in San Diego - Single Story Condo at the Scripps Woods complex located in San Diego. Property within driving distance to local schools, dining, and freeway access.



This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of cabinet space for your kitchen storage.



The living room has a wood burning fireplace, wall air conditioning, wall heating and large sliding glass windows that bring in lots of natural lighting. This unit has two patios, the complex has a coin laundry room for tenants use, pool, spa and the common areas are maintained by the HOA. Two off street parking available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking!



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2722212)