All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10333 Caminito Aralia #67.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10333 Caminito Aralia #67
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

10333 Caminito Aralia #67

10333 Caminito Aralia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10333 Caminito Aralia, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Condo; ground floor unit in San Diego - Single Story Condo at the Scripps Woods complex located in San Diego. Property within driving distance to local schools, dining, and freeway access.

This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of cabinet space for your kitchen storage.

The living room has a wood burning fireplace, wall air conditioning, wall heating and large sliding glass windows that bring in lots of natural lighting. This unit has two patios, the complex has a coin laundry room for tenants use, pool, spa and the common areas are maintained by the HOA. Two off street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking!

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2722212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have any available units?
10333 Caminito Aralia #67 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have?
Some of 10333 Caminito Aralia #67's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 currently offering any rent specials?
10333 Caminito Aralia #67 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 pet-friendly?
No, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 offer parking?
Yes, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 offers parking.
Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have a pool?
Yes, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 has a pool.
Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have accessible units?
No, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10333 Caminito Aralia #67 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University