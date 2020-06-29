10332 Caminito Aralia Apt. 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

scripts lovely Cando $1750 modern kitchen patio balcony - Scripps Modern Condo with patio,balcony.Has everything you are looking or including a remodeled kitchen with Corian counters and glass tile backsplash, wood laminate flooring, updated bathroom, newer double-pane windows and a gorgeous fireplace with marble surround. Includes parking spot. Great common pool, spa and laundry. $1,750 rent and $1,750 deposit. MUST SEE!

Available NOW.



