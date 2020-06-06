All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10328 Caminito Agadir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10328 Caminito Agadir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

10328 Caminito Agadir

10328 Caminito Agadir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10328 Caminito Agadir, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch Townhouse - Remodeled Ktichen - Timberlane Community - - Remodeled Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dual Pane Windows
- Frig Included
- 3 Bedroom - Plus Loft Area
- 2 Car Garage
- Tile Floors
- Water / Sewer Included in Rent
- High Ceilings

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3370809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have any available units?
10328 Caminito Agadir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10328 Caminito Agadir currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Caminito Agadir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Caminito Agadir pet-friendly?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir offer parking?
Yes, 10328 Caminito Agadir offers parking.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have a pool?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir does not have a pool.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have accessible units?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 Caminito Agadir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10328 Caminito Agadir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University