10319 Azuaga Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:12 PM

10319 Azuaga Street

10319 Azuaga Street · (858) 943-0023
Location

10319 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Cure 2/2 in Rancho Penasquitos. Quiet complex at the end of the street. Easy access to 56/15 freeways.

Unit comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer.
Water, Sewer and Trash are paid by Owner.
One assigned parking spot. Plenty of guest and visitor parking available.

Complex features pool and gym.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Azuaga Street have any available units?
10319 Azuaga Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10319 Azuaga Street have?
Some of 10319 Azuaga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 Azuaga Street currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Azuaga Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Azuaga Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10319 Azuaga Street is pet friendly.
Does 10319 Azuaga Street offer parking?
Yes, 10319 Azuaga Street does offer parking.
Does 10319 Azuaga Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10319 Azuaga Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Azuaga Street have a pool?
Yes, 10319 Azuaga Street has a pool.
Does 10319 Azuaga Street have accessible units?
No, 10319 Azuaga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Azuaga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 Azuaga Street does not have units with dishwashers.
