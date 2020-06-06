10319 Azuaga Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool guest parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Cure 2/2 in Rancho Penasquitos. Quiet complex at the end of the street. Easy access to 56/15 freeways.



Unit comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer.

Water, Sewer and Trash are paid by Owner.

One assigned parking spot. Plenty of guest and visitor parking available.



Complex features pool and gym.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.