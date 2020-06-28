All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

10274 Rue Cannes

10274 Rue Cannes · No Longer Available
Location

10274 Rue Cannes, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Scripps Ranch, 10274 Rue Cannes in the Loire Valley Development, Large Bonus Room, Air Conditioner, 2 Fireplaces, 3 Car Garage, Community Pool, Spa and Tennis! - Truly beautiful 2 story home on a cul-de-sac in the Loire Valley development of Scripps Ranch. Parquet wood entry floors. Dual pane windows. Living room has vaulted ceilings and two skylights. Formal dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Family room has a fireplace and a wet bar. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and has mirrored wardrobe doors. Downstairs bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk in shower. Large bonus room upstairs (approximately 13' x 28') has vaulted ceilings and track lighting. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace, His and Hers walk in closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2355944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10274 Rue Cannes have any available units?
10274 Rue Cannes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10274 Rue Cannes have?
Some of 10274 Rue Cannes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10274 Rue Cannes currently offering any rent specials?
10274 Rue Cannes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10274 Rue Cannes pet-friendly?
Yes, 10274 Rue Cannes is pet friendly.
Does 10274 Rue Cannes offer parking?
Yes, 10274 Rue Cannes offers parking.
Does 10274 Rue Cannes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10274 Rue Cannes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10274 Rue Cannes have a pool?
Yes, 10274 Rue Cannes has a pool.
Does 10274 Rue Cannes have accessible units?
No, 10274 Rue Cannes does not have accessible units.
Does 10274 Rue Cannes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10274 Rue Cannes has units with dishwashers.
