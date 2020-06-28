Amenities

Scripps Ranch, 10274 Rue Cannes in the Loire Valley Development, Large Bonus Room, Air Conditioner, 2 Fireplaces, 3 Car Garage, Community Pool, Spa and Tennis! - Truly beautiful 2 story home on a cul-de-sac in the Loire Valley development of Scripps Ranch. Parquet wood entry floors. Dual pane windows. Living room has vaulted ceilings and two skylights. Formal dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Family room has a fireplace and a wet bar. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and has mirrored wardrobe doors. Downstairs bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk in shower. Large bonus room upstairs (approximately 13' x 28') has vaulted ceilings and track lighting. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace, His and Hers walk in closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



