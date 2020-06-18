All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2

10261 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10261 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2BDRM/1.5BATH CONDO IN SAN DIEGO - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. New paint, living room with fireplace, balconies off each bedroom, private patio and community pool. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Water, sewer & trash incl. (2 assigned parking spots)
Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway with easy access to freeways.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.
BRE 01426440

(RLNE5242964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have any available units?
10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have?
Some of 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 currently offering any rent specials?
10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 is pet friendly.
Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 offer parking?
Yes, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 offers parking.
Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have a pool?
Yes, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 has a pool.
Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have accessible units?
No, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University