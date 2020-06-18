10261 Black Mountain Rd #K2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW** 2BDRM/1.5BATH CONDO IN SAN DIEGO - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. New paint, living room with fireplace, balconies off each bedroom, private patio and community pool. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Water, sewer & trash incl. (2 assigned parking spots)

Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway with easy access to freeways.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.

BRE 01426440



(RLNE5242964)