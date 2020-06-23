All apartments in San Diego
10255 Gumbark Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10255 Gumbark Place

10255 Gumbark Place · No Longer Available
Location

10255 Gumbark Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Cul De Sac Location In Scripps Ranch - - Cul De Sac
- Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Granite
- Stainless Appliances
- Pool
- Single Story
- 2 Car Garage
- Multiple Fireplaces
- Gardener Included
- Pool Service Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2612896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10255 Gumbark Place have any available units?
10255 Gumbark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10255 Gumbark Place have?
Some of 10255 Gumbark Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10255 Gumbark Place currently offering any rent specials?
10255 Gumbark Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10255 Gumbark Place pet-friendly?
No, 10255 Gumbark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10255 Gumbark Place offer parking?
Yes, 10255 Gumbark Place does offer parking.
Does 10255 Gumbark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10255 Gumbark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10255 Gumbark Place have a pool?
Yes, 10255 Gumbark Place has a pool.
Does 10255 Gumbark Place have accessible units?
No, 10255 Gumbark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10255 Gumbark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10255 Gumbark Place has units with dishwashers.
