10250 Caminito Cuervo Unit 5 Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ NEW Flooring, NEW Central HVAC & Balcony! - AVAILABLE APRIL 3!



Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease featuring over 1000 SF of living space. This ground floor unit boasts:

-NEW attractive laminate vinyl plank installed throughout the unit--no carpets to worry about!

-NEW central A/C & heating system just installed

-1 reserved covered parking space w/ storage cabinet

-Spacious living room w/ private balcony

-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all provided appliances

-Dining area w/ remote controlled ceiling fan

-Bright guest bedroom has full guest bathroom across hallway

-Large master suite features walk-in closet & attached private bathroom!

-Provided washer/dryer in hallway!

-Mission Ridge community packed full of amenities! Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, sauna, racquetball court and clubhouse!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1975

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57o3mTZUJBA

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 1978



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: trash compactor (nonfunctioning) and bathtub jets (functioning but will not be maintained). Tenant responsible for $100 HOA move in fee.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



