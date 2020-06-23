1025 Island Ave., Unit 208

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Ballpark Urban Contemporary 11 ft Ceiling - 1 Bedroom Plus Den and 1.5 Baths - Exquisite loft style one bedroom and en suite bath boasts 11.5 ft ceilings with floor to ceiling glass windows and an entertainment size patio. The open floorplan includes a den area and extra half bathroom as well as a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite counters. This home has great storage with a spiral staircase down to your private laundry and storage area. Available Feb 1st, please give 24 hour notice to arrange viewing with current tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3575528)