Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

10245 Mirabel Ln. Available 02/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Townhome in Tierrasanta - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story townhome in Villa Monterey. Upgrades include newer stainless appliances and laminate wood flooring throughout (carpet on stairs only). Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all included in kitchen. Laundry room with plenty of storage and full sized washer and dryer. Open kitchen and dining area with sliding door that leads out to private patio. Attached two car garage.

Located minutes off the 15 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the lovely Villa Monterey community. Complex features pools, spa, and tennis courts. Centrally located, only 15 minutes to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and the beaches.

Available February 1, 2020. One year lease. Small dog may be considered with additional deposit.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5474586)