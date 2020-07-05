All apartments in San Diego
10245 Mirabel Ln.

10245 Mirabel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10245 Mirabel Lane, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
10245 Mirabel Ln. Available 02/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Townhome in Tierrasanta - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story townhome in Villa Monterey. Upgrades include newer stainless appliances and laminate wood flooring throughout (carpet on stairs only). Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave all included in kitchen. Laundry room with plenty of storage and full sized washer and dryer. Open kitchen and dining area with sliding door that leads out to private patio. Attached two car garage.
Located minutes off the 15 and Clairemont Mesa Blvd in the lovely Villa Monterey community. Complex features pools, spa, and tennis courts. Centrally located, only 15 minutes to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and the beaches.
Available February 1, 2020. One year lease. Small dog may be considered with additional deposit.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5474586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have any available units?
10245 Mirabel Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have?
Some of 10245 Mirabel Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10245 Mirabel Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10245 Mirabel Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10245 Mirabel Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10245 Mirabel Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 10245 Mirabel Ln. offers parking.
Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10245 Mirabel Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 10245 Mirabel Ln. has a pool.
Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10245 Mirabel Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10245 Mirabel Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10245 Mirabel Ln. has units with dishwashers.

