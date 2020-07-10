1024 Chalcedony Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1BR/1BA apartment home in the heart of convenient Pacific Beach.

KEY FEATURES

* For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.

* 3 Blocks from the beach.

* Owner pays for water, sewer and trash

* Newly Renovated!

* New Stainless-Steel appliances, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal.

* New Luxury Vinyl plank floors throughout

* New double-pane Windows.

* Specious living room.

* New two-tone paint throughout.

* Assigned Off-Street Parking.

* Close to restaurants, beach and bay.

* Laundry on site.

* Security deposit $1950.00

* No Pets.

Sarah Quincy, Property Manager

CA DRE License 01926925

www.ashcraftinvestments.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.