1024 Chalcedony Street

Amenities
1BR/1BA apartment home in the heart of convenient Pacific Beach.
KEY FEATURES
* For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
* 3 Blocks from the beach.
* Owner pays for water, sewer and trash
* Newly Renovated!
* New Stainless-Steel appliances, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal.
* New Luxury Vinyl plank floors throughout
* New double-pane Windows.
* Specious living room.
* New two-tone paint throughout.
* Assigned Off-Street Parking.
* Close to restaurants, beach and bay.
* Laundry on site.
* Security deposit $1950.00
* No Pets.
* 12 month lease. KEY FEATURES
Sarah Quincy, Property Manager
CA DRE License 01926925
www.ashcraftinvestments.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.