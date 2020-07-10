All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1024 Chalcedony Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1024 Chalcedony Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:20 AM

1024 Chalcedony Street

1024 Chalcedony Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1024 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1BR/1BA apartment home in the heart of convenient Pacific Beach.
KEY FEATURES
* For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
* 3 Blocks from the beach.
* Owner pays for water, sewer and trash
* Newly Renovated!
* New Stainless-Steel appliances, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal.
* New Luxury Vinyl plank floors throughout
* New double-pane Windows.
* Specious living room.
* New two-tone paint throughout.
* Assigned Off-Street Parking.
* Close to restaurants, beach and bay.
* Laundry on site.
* Security deposit $1950.00
* No Pets.
* 12 month lease. KEY FEATURES
Sarah Quincy, Property Manager
CA DRE License 01926925
www.ashcraftinvestments.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Chalcedony Street have any available units?
1024 Chalcedony Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Chalcedony Street have?
Some of 1024 Chalcedony Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Chalcedony Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Chalcedony Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Chalcedony Street pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Chalcedony Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1024 Chalcedony Street offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Chalcedony Street offers parking.
Does 1024 Chalcedony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Chalcedony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Chalcedony Street have a pool?
No, 1024 Chalcedony Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Chalcedony Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 Chalcedony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Chalcedony Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Chalcedony Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University