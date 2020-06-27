All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1020 Madison Ave

1020 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Newly renovated, spacious home in historic University Heights! -
Four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. Huge main floor master suite with second master and bonus loft space on second floor. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Central HVAC and new ceiling fans throughout.

Two car garage with attached workroom or artist studio.

Yard consists of a beautiful courtyard with fire pit and outdoor shower; orchard with citrus, fig, and avocado trees; as well as a grassy yard, great for entertaining or kids. Rent includes a bi-weekly gardener.

Youll feel at home immediately in this beautiful University Park house.

Call 619-223-RENT(7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92116

(RLNE4185297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Madison Ave have any available units?
1020 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Madison Ave have?
Some of 1020 Madison Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1020 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 1020 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1020 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1020 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
