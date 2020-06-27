1020 Madison Ave

Amenities

Newly renovated, spacious home in historic University Heights! -

Four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. Huge main floor master suite with second master and bonus loft space on second floor. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Central HVAC and new ceiling fans throughout.



Two car garage with attached workroom or artist studio.



Yard consists of a beautiful courtyard with fire pit and outdoor shower; orchard with citrus, fig, and avocado trees; as well as a grassy yard, great for entertaining or kids. Rent includes a bi-weekly gardener.



Youll feel at home immediately in this beautiful University Park house.



Call 619-223-RENT(7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



Visit us at www.OBSandsPropertyManagement.com to fill out an application.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92116



(RLNE4185297)