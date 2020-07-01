All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10085 Timberline Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10085 Timberline Ct.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

10085 Timberline Ct.

10085 Timberline Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10085 Timberline Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch Home - Culdesac Location - One Bedroom Downstairs - - Scripps Ranch
- Culdesac Location
- 4 Bedroom - 3 Bath House
- One Bedroom Downstairs
- Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters
- Remodeled bathrooms
- Wood floors with Carpet in Bedrooms & Living Room
- 220 Volt Plug for Car Charging in Garage
- Dual Pane Windows
- Central A/C & Heat

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5619235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10085 Timberline Ct. have any available units?
10085 Timberline Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10085 Timberline Ct. have?
Some of 10085 Timberline Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10085 Timberline Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10085 Timberline Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10085 Timberline Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 10085 Timberline Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10085 Timberline Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10085 Timberline Ct. offers parking.
Does 10085 Timberline Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10085 Timberline Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10085 Timberline Ct. have a pool?
No, 10085 Timberline Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10085 Timberline Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10085 Timberline Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10085 Timberline Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10085 Timberline Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University