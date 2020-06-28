10019 Kika Ct

Upgraded two story home in convenient PQ close to 15/ 56 freeways with tot lot and culdesac neighborhood. Light and bright with large windows and recessed lighting. The kitchen boasts gas stainless stove and granite counters. Relax near the cozy fireplace or in the fenced low maintenance yard. Wood like laminate flooring with carpeted upstairs. Spacious master suite includes a soaking tub & glass mirrored doors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
