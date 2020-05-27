All apartments in San Clemente
755 Via Otono

755 via Otono · No Longer Available
Location

755 via Otono, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Single Family Home in the Villagio Community of San Clemente! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a bright and open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to the family room and features white cabinetry, new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the family room you’ll find a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan, and has direct access to a beautifully landscaped backyard to enjoy time with family and friends. Hard-flooring throughout the home, newer paint and double-pane windows and sliders. The 2 bedrooms are spacious and bright, with a master suite that features vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and ceiling fan. Master bath has dual vanities and a Roman soaking tub/shower combination. The home also has an attached two-car garage with washer and dryer and ample storage space. Large driveway for off-street parking. Includes all the appliances and HOA dues and is located on a desirable corner lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Via Otono have any available units?
755 Via Otono doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 755 Via Otono have?
Some of 755 Via Otono's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Via Otono currently offering any rent specials?
755 Via Otono is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Via Otono pet-friendly?
No, 755 Via Otono is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 755 Via Otono offer parking?
Yes, 755 Via Otono offers parking.
Does 755 Via Otono have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 Via Otono offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Via Otono have a pool?
No, 755 Via Otono does not have a pool.
Does 755 Via Otono have accessible units?
No, 755 Via Otono does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Via Otono have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Via Otono has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Via Otono have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Via Otono does not have units with air conditioning.
