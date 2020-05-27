755 Via Otono

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled Single Family Home in the Villagio Community of San Clemente! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a bright and open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to the family room and features white cabinetry, new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the family room you’ll find a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan, and has direct access to a beautifully landscaped backyard to enjoy time with family and friends. Hard-flooring throughout the home, newer paint and double-pane windows and sliders. The 2 bedrooms are spacious and bright, with a master suite that features vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and ceiling fan. Master bath has dual vanities and a Roman soaking tub/shower combination. The home also has an attached two-car garage with washer and dryer and ample storage space. Large driveway for off-street parking. Includes all the appliances and HOA dues and is located on a desirable corner lot!