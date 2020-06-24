427 Avenida Santa Barbara

Amenities

Gem of the Pier Bowl! Enjoy gorgeous sit down ocean , catalina island, San Clemente pier and sunset views. This beautiful unit is steps to the beach, walking trails, pier and downtown San Clemente shopping and dining. Must See! This remodeled unit boasts upgraded kitchen and beautiful maple cabinets, slate flooring, slab granite counter tops, wine cooler, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Large ocean view terrace to enjoy the ocean, Catalina island and fourth of July firework views. Cozy fireplace located in the living room and master bedroom. Downstairs, you will find two extra large bedrooms (includes the master) and full baths along with a great bonus room which features a mini kitchen with microwave and fridge and separate entrance. Full size inside laundry room and sink. No detail left unturned on this beautiful unit.