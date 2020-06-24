All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Avenida Santa Barbara

427 Avenida Santa Barbar · No Longer Available
Location

427 Avenida Santa Barbar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gem of the Pier Bowl! Enjoy gorgeous sit down ocean , catalina island, San Clemente pier and sunset views. This beautiful unit is steps to the beach, walking trails, pier and downtown San Clemente shopping and dining. Must See! This remodeled unit boasts upgraded kitchen and beautiful maple cabinets, slate flooring, slab granite counter tops, wine cooler, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Large ocean view terrace to enjoy the ocean, Catalina island and fourth of July firework views. Cozy fireplace located in the living room and master bedroom. Downstairs, you will find two extra large bedrooms (includes the master) and full baths along with a great bonus room which features a mini kitchen with microwave and fridge and separate entrance. Full size inside laundry room and sink. No detail left unturned on this beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
427 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have?
Some of 427 Avenida Santa Barbara's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
427 Avenida Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
