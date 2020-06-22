All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
303 La Rambla
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM

303 La Rambla

303 La Rambla · (949) 230-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 La Rambla, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3419 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Fantastic opportunity to live just a short stroll to the sand. Newly renovated, large home with amazing views of the Pacific and the Coastal Canyon.
Private location on an estate size lot. Long extended driveway with ample parking for all of your guests. Open floor plan with two dining room areas,
a great room kitchen overlooking the Coastal Canyon with a large patio and gas fire pit. Master bedroom suite and secondary bedroom have private
decks, overlooking lush landscape and ocean vistas. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, counter tops, and
backsplash. Informal dining area with views and a large living room with a cozy fireplace. Watch the every changing ocean in your backyard, with
expansive patios. Simply unique location, within the Southwest community of San Clemente. Along with this unique resort living, there is an
Artist Studio /office overlooking the tropical gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 La Rambla have any available units?
303 La Rambla has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 La Rambla have?
Some of 303 La Rambla's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 La Rambla currently offering any rent specials?
303 La Rambla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 La Rambla pet-friendly?
No, 303 La Rambla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 303 La Rambla offer parking?
Yes, 303 La Rambla does offer parking.
Does 303 La Rambla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 La Rambla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 La Rambla have a pool?
No, 303 La Rambla does not have a pool.
Does 303 La Rambla have accessible units?
No, 303 La Rambla does not have accessible units.
Does 303 La Rambla have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 La Rambla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 La Rambla have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 La Rambla does not have units with air conditioning.
