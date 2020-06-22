303 La Rambla

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel fire pit fireplace

Fantastic opportunity to live just a short stroll to the sand. Newly renovated, large home with amazing views of the Pacific and the Coastal Canyon.

Private location on an estate size lot. Long extended driveway with ample parking for all of your guests. Open floor plan with two dining room areas,

a great room kitchen overlooking the Coastal Canyon with a large patio and gas fire pit. Master bedroom suite and secondary bedroom have private

decks, overlooking lush landscape and ocean vistas. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, counter tops, and

backsplash. Informal dining area with views and a large living room with a cozy fireplace. Watch the every changing ocean in your backyard, with

expansive patios. Simply unique location, within the Southwest community of San Clemente. Along with this unique resort living, there is an

Artist Studio /office overlooking the tropical gardens.