All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 211 Esplanade (basement studio).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
211 Esplanade (basement studio)
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

211 Esplanade (basement studio)

211 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

211 Esplanade, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely, basement studio available ... short walk to T-street beach. THIS STUDIO IS LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE JUST a COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM from beach, shops, restaurants and more!! Available 10/1 furnished or unfurnished, same price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have any available units?
211 Esplanade (basement studio) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 211 Esplanade (basement studio) currently offering any rent specials?
211 Esplanade (basement studio) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Esplanade (basement studio) pet-friendly?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) offer parking?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) does not offer parking.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have a pool?
Yes, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) has a pool.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have accessible units?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Esplanade (basement studio) have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Esplanade (basement studio) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College