211 Esplanade (basement studio)

Lovely, basement studio available ... short walk to T-street beach. THIS STUDIO IS LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE JUST a COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM from beach, shops, restaurants and more!! Available 10/1 furnished or unfurnished, same price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
