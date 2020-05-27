1523 Calle Sacramento

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Check out this extensively updated, ground-floor apartment with shared garage parking. Beach-adjacent, 2 bed/1.5-bath with approximately 800 square feet of living space. Close proximity to the Metrolink train station without the noise! Brand-new breakfast bar and newly constructed, ample outdoor patio space. Shared on-site laundry. Brand-new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout; updated kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops and shaker cabinets. Large mirrored closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Be the first to enjoy these new upgrades!