All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1523 Calle Sacramento.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1523 Calle Sacramento
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

1523 Calle Sacramento

1523 Calle Sacramento · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1523 Calle Sacramento, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Check out this extensively updated, ground-floor apartment with shared garage parking. Beach-adjacent, 2 bed/1.5-bath with approximately 800 square feet of living space. Close proximity to the Metrolink train station without the noise! Brand-new breakfast bar and newly constructed, ample outdoor patio space. Shared on-site laundry. Brand-new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout; updated kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops and shaker cabinets. Large mirrored closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Be the first to enjoy these new upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have any available units?
1523 Calle Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1523 Calle Sacramento have?
Some of 1523 Calle Sacramento's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Calle Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Calle Sacramento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Calle Sacramento pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Calle Sacramento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Calle Sacramento offers parking.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Calle Sacramento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have a pool?
No, 1523 Calle Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 1523 Calle Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Calle Sacramento has units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Calle Sacramento have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Calle Sacramento does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College