All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1310 Felipe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1310 Felipe
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

1310 Felipe

1310 Felipe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1310 Felipe, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
car charging
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
hot tub
This Cozy Home is located within the Desirable Beach close Community of Tocayo Canyon in Forster Ranch, San Clemente. The highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home feels like a Single Family Residence. Ceramic tile floors throughout the 1st floor, Can and Tray lighting throughout. Kitchen features granite counters and maple cabinets. Downstairs Master bedroom with luxurious En Suite Master bath boasts Travertine tiles, Spa Tub, with entry to your Walk-in closet. Built in dresser with adjacent full length mirror and custom closet. Secondary bedrooms upstairs contain study nooks with large full bath conveniently located off the hallway. Electric car charging station located in the two Garage, next to full size car space. Award winning California Distinguished Schools nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Felipe have any available units?
1310 Felipe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1310 Felipe have?
Some of 1310 Felipe's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Felipe currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Felipe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Felipe pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Felipe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1310 Felipe offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Felipe offers parking.
Does 1310 Felipe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Felipe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Felipe have a pool?
No, 1310 Felipe does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Felipe have accessible units?
No, 1310 Felipe does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Felipe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Felipe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Felipe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Felipe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego