1310 Felipe

This Cozy Home is located within the Desirable Beach close Community of Tocayo Canyon in Forster Ranch, San Clemente. The highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home feels like a Single Family Residence. Ceramic tile floors throughout the 1st floor, Can and Tray lighting throughout. Kitchen features granite counters and maple cabinets. Downstairs Master bedroom with luxurious En Suite Master bath boasts Travertine tiles, Spa Tub, with entry to your Walk-in closet. Built in dresser with adjacent full length mirror and custom closet. Secondary bedrooms upstairs contain study nooks with large full bath conveniently located off the hallway. Electric car charging station located in the two Garage, next to full size car space. Award winning California Distinguished Schools nearby.