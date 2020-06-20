All apartments in San Clemente
103 Via Almodovar

103 Via Almodovar · (949) 690-4106
Location

103 Via Almodovar, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4313 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This extraordinary ocean view villa situated on a cul-de-sac. It features a 5BD (One Main Level BD) 5.5BA plus an upstairs bonus room, 2-car garage with a long driveway, and automatic gate opener. The beautiful Kitchen includes quartz countertops with quartz backsplash and ALL top of the line stainless steel appliances (including built-in refrigerator). The chef’s kitchen has an extra-large island that opens to the living room dining room and outdoor space with complete outdoor living experience. An entertainers dream backyard features a firepit with sunken seating area and a privacy wall with a waterfall and built-in BBQ. The upstairs ocean view master suite has an expansive balcony with incredible ocean views with a large master bath, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Other features include an upstairs bonus room with an ocean view. The community has a resort-style clubhouse with panoramic views offering a pool, spa, exercise room, BBQ lounge, and gathering area. Direct access to four miles of new ocean view trails and large park with sports fields for the whole family to enjoy! Located in the sought out Capistrano Unified School District and adjacent from dining destinations & retail at Plaza San Clemente and Shore Cliffs Middle School! All conveniently located just a minute off the freeway and Amtrak station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Via Almodovar have any available units?
103 Via Almodovar has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Via Almodovar have?
Some of 103 Via Almodovar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Via Almodovar currently offering any rent specials?
103 Via Almodovar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Via Almodovar pet-friendly?
No, 103 Via Almodovar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 103 Via Almodovar offer parking?
Yes, 103 Via Almodovar does offer parking.
Does 103 Via Almodovar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Via Almodovar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Via Almodovar have a pool?
Yes, 103 Via Almodovar has a pool.
Does 103 Via Almodovar have accessible units?
No, 103 Via Almodovar does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Via Almodovar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Via Almodovar has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Via Almodovar have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Via Almodovar does not have units with air conditioning.
