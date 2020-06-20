103 Via Almodovar

Amenities

This extraordinary ocean view villa situated on a cul-de-sac. It features a 5BD (One Main Level BD) 5.5BA plus an upstairs bonus room, 2-car garage with a long driveway, and automatic gate opener. The beautiful Kitchen includes quartz countertops with quartz backsplash and ALL top of the line stainless steel appliances (including built-in refrigerator). The chef’s kitchen has an extra-large island that opens to the living room dining room and outdoor space with complete outdoor living experience. An entertainers dream backyard features a firepit with sunken seating area and a privacy wall with a waterfall and built-in BBQ. The upstairs ocean view master suite has an expansive balcony with incredible ocean views with a large master bath, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Other features include an upstairs bonus room with an ocean view. The community has a resort-style clubhouse with panoramic views offering a pool, spa, exercise room, BBQ lounge, and gathering area. Direct access to four miles of new ocean view trails and large park with sports fields for the whole family to enjoy! Located in the sought out Capistrano Unified School District and adjacent from dining destinations & retail at Plaza San Clemente and Shore Cliffs Middle School! All conveniently located just a minute off the freeway and Amtrak station.