1003 Via Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Beautifully upgraded and move in ready end-unit condo featuring 1,550 sqft with two bedrooms plus a huge loft, two and a half bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, AC and a private spacious wraparound backyard. You'll immediately notice the 20ft lofted ceilings upon entering your home. Italian porcelain wood style flooring is found throughout the entire house (carpet is currently being removed and replaced with Italian tile in June 2020). Other upgrades downstairs include a faux marble tile fireplace and newer Milgard dual pane sliding glass doors into your backyard. The kitchen has tile countertops plus a bar area, plenty of cabinetry as well as a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry closet with appliance connections. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, two full bathrooms and a large loft. The master bedroom has tile floors, an ensuite master bath, two mirrored closets, a gas fireplace and a balcony overlooking the backyard. The guest bedroom has tile floors and a spacious closet. The loft is open and also has tile floors. Enjoy the SoCal weather in your oversized backyard with plenty of entertaining space. Gardener is included! HOA features include an ocean view pool & spa. Nearby are hiking trails, LifeTime Fitness, shopping centers and the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park with beach volleyball, basketball courts and a playground.