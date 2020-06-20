All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
1003 Via Presa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

1003 Via Presa

1003 Via Presa · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

1003 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautifully upgraded and move in ready end-unit condo featuring 1,550 sqft with two bedrooms plus a huge loft, two and a half bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, AC and a private spacious wraparound backyard. You'll immediately notice the 20ft lofted ceilings upon entering your home. Italian porcelain wood style flooring is found throughout the entire house (carpet is currently being removed and replaced with Italian tile in June 2020). Other upgrades downstairs include a faux marble tile fireplace and newer Milgard dual pane sliding glass doors into your backyard. The kitchen has tile countertops plus a bar area, plenty of cabinetry as well as a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry closet with appliance connections. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, two full bathrooms and a large loft. The master bedroom has tile floors, an ensuite master bath, two mirrored closets, a gas fireplace and a balcony overlooking the backyard. The guest bedroom has tile floors and a spacious closet. The loft is open and also has tile floors. Enjoy the SoCal weather in your oversized backyard with plenty of entertaining space. Gardener is included! HOA features include an ocean view pool & spa. Nearby are hiking trails, LifeTime Fitness, shopping centers and the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park with beach volleyball, basketball courts and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Via Presa have any available units?
1003 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1003 Via Presa have?
Some of 1003 Via Presa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Via Presa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1003 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Via Presa does offer parking.
Does 1003 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Via Presa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 1003 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 1003 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 1003 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Via Presa has units with air conditioning.
