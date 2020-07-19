Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom Half Plex w/Garage - Property Id: 316339
Freshly painted half-plex with 1 car garage, 2 bd/1 bath, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, fireplace, private backyard in a quiet neighborhood. Close to freeway access, restaurants and shopping.
Flat $100 monthly fee for w/s/g
NO Evictions
NO Bankruptcies
Income needs to be 3x the rent
Good rental history is required
Please call today for application details 916-200-9414.
Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/97-dean-rd-sacramento-ca/316339
Property Id 316339
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5969356)