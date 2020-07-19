All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 97 Dean Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
97 Dean Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

97 Dean Rd

97 Dean Road · (916) 200-9414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

97 Dean Road, Sacramento, CA 95815
Woodlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom Half Plex w/Garage - Property Id: 316339

Freshly painted half-plex with 1 car garage, 2 bd/1 bath, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, fireplace, private backyard in a quiet neighborhood. Close to freeway access, restaurants and shopping.
Flat $100 monthly fee for w/s/g
NO Evictions
NO Bankruptcies
Income needs to be 3x the rent
Good rental history is required
Please call today for application details 916-200-9414.

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/97-dean-rd-sacramento-ca/316339
Property Id 316339

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Dean Rd have any available units?
97 Dean Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Dean Rd have?
Some of 97 Dean Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Dean Rd currently offering any rent specials?
97 Dean Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Dean Rd pet-friendly?
No, 97 Dean Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 97 Dean Rd offer parking?
Yes, 97 Dean Rd offers parking.
Does 97 Dean Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Dean Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Dean Rd have a pool?
No, 97 Dean Rd does not have a pool.
Does 97 Dean Rd have accessible units?
No, 97 Dean Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Dean Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Dean Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 97 Dean Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln
Sacramento, CA 95815
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity