hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Cozy 2 bedroom Half Plex w/Garage - Property Id: 316339



Freshly painted half-plex with 1 car garage, 2 bd/1 bath, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, fireplace, private backyard in a quiet neighborhood. Close to freeway access, restaurants and shopping.

Flat $100 monthly fee for w/s/g

NO Evictions

NO Bankruptcies

Income needs to be 3x the rent

Good rental history is required

Please call today for application details 916-200-9414.



Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/97-dean-rd-sacramento-ca/316339

No Pets Allowed



