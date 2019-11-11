All apartments in Sacramento
95 Aiken Way

95 Aiken Way · (916) 482-7368 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 Aiken Way, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95 Aiken Way · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Home - This super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a 1 car garage, gas stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors, and covered patio with nice yard.

For more information like our rental requirements and application process please visit us at www.pacificapros.com - Then call Sherry Luttrell to schedule an appointment.
Cell (916) 813-7368 or Office Direct at (916) 586-7263
Rental requirements:
3X's the amount of rent in household income.
Good to reasonable credit.
At least two years of good rental history - No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3150110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Aiken Way have any available units?
95 Aiken Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Aiken Way have?
Some of 95 Aiken Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Aiken Way currently offering any rent specials?
95 Aiken Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Aiken Way pet-friendly?
No, 95 Aiken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 95 Aiken Way offer parking?
Yes, 95 Aiken Way does offer parking.
Does 95 Aiken Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Aiken Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Aiken Way have a pool?
No, 95 Aiken Way does not have a pool.
Does 95 Aiken Way have accessible units?
No, 95 Aiken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Aiken Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Aiken Way does not have units with dishwashers.
