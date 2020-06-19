All apartments in Sacramento
5488 Carlson Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

5488 Carlson Drive

5488 Carlson Drive · (916) 520-9792
Location

5488 Carlson Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819
River Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Apply on line at www.BrittainCommercial.net. We look forward to having you as a resident of this community! This amazing River Park community is very close to dining, entertainment and much more more, including:

~The amazing new Raley's on corner of Howe and Fair Oaks!
~Evan's Kitchen
~Mimosa House
~Cabana Winery and Bistro
~Tupelo Coffee and Starbucks
~Selland's Market and Cafe
~Cafe Le Monde
~East Portal and Henschel Park
~California State University
~Arden Fair Mall
~The New Cinemark Stadium/Movie Theater

This home is available now. We offer 12 month lease terms! Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau company. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $747.50, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5488 Carlson Drive have any available units?
5488 Carlson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 5488 Carlson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5488 Carlson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5488 Carlson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5488 Carlson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive offer parking?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive have a pool?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5488 Carlson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5488 Carlson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
